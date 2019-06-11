City of Salem plans to reshape downtown area to bring in more people

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem is planning on reshaping its downtown area to make it more attractive to residents and visitors.

On Monday, the planning commission approved measures for rezoning the area to draw in more businesses such as retail shops, restaurants and theaters.

The new core would be centered on the five-block stretch of State Street between Lincoln and Ellsworth avenues.

“It is going to make the footprint of our downtown smaller so that it is more walkable so that the businesses in that area can attract other like-businesses that would complement them,” said Cyndi Baronzzi-Dickey, 4th Ward councilwoman.

Current businesses will be grandfathered into the new zone districts. New establishments that don’t fit the requirements will be allowed in areas surrounding the downtown area.