HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Hubbard is receiving over $500,000 for improvements to its water storage tank.

The money comes from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA), which awarded a total of $3.9 million to Ohio communities to help make water quality improvements for Ohioans.

Each community will receive funding through low-interest rate loans.

Hubbard is receiving a total of $509,204 at 1.63 percent for 10 years for the Christian Avenue storage tank rehabilitation, which will help extend its useful life.

It’s among four projects in the state receiving funding for improvements and to help restore

aging infrastructure.

According to OWDA, the state of Ohio created OWDA to help provide funding for the construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure, while maintaining a low borrowing rate for local governments.