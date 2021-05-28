City of Hubbard hosting Memorial Day events this weekend

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Hubbard will be continuing its long-standing tradition of honoring the city’s fallen veterans with several in-person festivities this weekend.



The events kick off Friday evening around dusk with a flag retirement ceremony at the Band Stand in Harding Park.

Saturday, the city will officially change the name of the bridge on Myron Street to Hubbard Veterans Bridge.

The dedication ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Then on Memorial Day, a procession will take place from Hubbard Union Cemetery to the Hubbard War Memorial, paying tribute to the 36 veterans from Hubbard who were killed in action. It begins at 10 a.m.

“To honor their sacrifice for our freedom and to honor their commitment to our community, it’s going to be a really nice thing to be able to do it back in person,” said Mayor Ben Kyle.

The city held a virtual ceremony on Memorial Day last year because of the pandemic.





