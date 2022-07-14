HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – On Thursday, the city of Hermitage kicked off its first night market.

After several years of watching their farmers market decline, Hermitage’s parks and rec director, Ed Chess, said the city was considering canceling altogether. Then they came up with the idea to have other kinds of vendors.

The market has about 30 vendors and the city is looking to add more for its other monthly markets this summer.

“We put together a little committee and we had the idea of having it monthly, a night market, where we have stuff for kids, music, food,” Chess said.

The next market is on August 11 from 5-9 p.m. next to the city government building on Hermitage Road.

Chess says they plan to expand to include more vendors.