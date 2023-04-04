GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Branch collection for the City of Girard is underway.

The collection is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. It will then pause until April 10 and continued through April 12.

Branches must be collected curbside and must be no longer than 10 feet. The branches must be neatly piled with no roots attached.

It’s important to be patient as workers must clean up the entire City of Girard.

To read more details, visit the City of Girard’s website. For any questions or to report your address for pickup, contact the street department at 330-519-4285.