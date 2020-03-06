City of Canfield announces planned power outage Sunday morning

The outage will happen from approximately 5 to 9 a.m. Sunday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A planned power outage is taking place in the Canfield area on Sunday.

The outage will happen from approximately 5 to 9 a.m. in order for crews with Ohio Edison to complete maintenance work.

The City of Canfield announced the outage on its Facebook, saying that Ohio Edison is working to improve the city’s electric service reliability. It also posted a map of the affected area:

The Canfield Substation will be taken offline to “switch” to a temporary sub while upgrades are accomplished.

Those with questions should call 800-633-4766.