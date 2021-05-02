City of Campbell offering entry level firefighter exams

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Anyone motivated to save lives and serve the community can see if they have what it takes, thanks to the city of Campbell.

They’re looking for selfless individuals with the strength and endurance to be a firefighter.

The city’s Civil Service Commission is administering an entry level firefighter exam, which is broken into two sections.

Applicants will first take a written test, which they need to score at least a 70% on to make it to the second portion of the test.

All applicants who earn a high enough score will be asked back to take a physical agility exam.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 41.

The Entry Level Firefighter exam is scheduled for Thursday, June 3. The written test will begin at 6 p.m. at 351 Tenney Ave, where you can also pick up applications today.

The application deadline to take the exam is May 21. There’s also a $25 application fee that is mandatory.

Application materials are available and can be picked up at the mayor’s office until May 21.

On the day of the written exam, the Campbell Civil Service Commission requires all applicants to bring the following items: