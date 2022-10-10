CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans.

The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included.

So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were being put up Monday.

The new flags were installed on 12th Street, Coitsville Road and even Struthers Liberty Road.

“This is one way we could go ahead and honor the veterans of our town. I think it’s very, very important to remember that,” said Mayor Bryan Tedesco.

The flags will be taken down during the winter, so they last longer.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.