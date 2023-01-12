WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon.

The city put the demolition project out for bid on Thursday.

The facility on Tod Ave was built in 1965 and most recently was home to the Cedarcreek Health Care Center. City leaders say it’s been vacant for several years and is condemned.

First Ward Councilman Pastor Todd Johnson says it has become a source of vagrancy and vandalism in a neighborhood whose residents take pride in their properties.

“This type of property brings those values down and contributes to crime and other blight that this neighborhood simply doesn’t deserve. The neighbors deserve better, and I’m grateful that we’re able to do this to give them better,” he said.

Johnson said he anticipates that it could just be a few months before the area becomes green space.