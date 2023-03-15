HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson gave us an update Wednesday on projects in the city.

Plans are approved to build a McAlister’s Deli on North Hermitage Road, and discussions with the new owners for the mall have been positive, he said.

Once litigation is settled between the last anchor store, JCPenney and the mall, work can begin.

Hinkson said it’s exciting to see not only vacant land filled but the redevelopment of several properties in the city.

“That’s something that we always want to see but because of the type of community we are, we do have vacant land that’s available to be developed. We support that kind of development,” Hinckson said.

Work also continues on the FedEx Ground plant. Hinkson says the company is hoping to open in late summer or early fall.