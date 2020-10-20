City leaders halt Youngstown mural project, for now

A special virtual meeting on the issue is planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s law director has ordered a downtown mural project stopped until the committee overseeing such projects makes a decision.

Artist Bob Barko is recreating the original front of the State Theatre on the facade that was left when the theatre was demolished, but such projects must be approved by Youngstown’s Design Review Committee.

Barko says he was approached by Law Director Jeff Limbian on Saturday and told to stop.

Barko also plans to erect his “Here in Youngstown’ mural next door to fill the hole left when the theater was torn down.

