City leaders and businesses gather to talk about Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown leaders and business owners got together Friday to discuss how the city is doing.

They gathered at Stambaugh Auditorium for The Regional Chamber’s Good Morning Youngstown Breakfast.

Mayor Tito Brown says the city faces a lot of challenges such as isolation and focusing on what other communities are doing, but said there are successes, noting the partnership with local universities.

“When you can get philanthropic groups and organizations to invest in your city, it’s a success,” Brown said.

Brown says the best thing community members can do to help out is to get involved with civic and social organizations.