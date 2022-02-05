YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization that has cared for thousands of children in the Youngstown area is celebrating an anniversary.

City Kids Care has been around for 11 years.

“Founded in 2011, initially with the goal of providing safe and clean fun through events in the community, to provide an outlet for for a lot of the kids and the community that did not have a lot of things to do in their spare time,” said Jacquela Robinson, program director and wellness advisor for City Kids Care.

The organization works in Youngstown City Schools with different programs. It also holds events for the kids and community to participate in, such as back-to-school events, the annual Halloween party, lock-ins and more.

Over the years it has provided many opportunities for the kids involved to travel and experience other cities.

“We’ve had an annual Disney field trip, we have a trip coming up over spring break to one of the Charlotte hornets basketball games, we’ve done Tampa field trips, we’ve done Orlando several times, we’ve done Dallas Texas, we have done a combination of close to 400 field trips and events combined,” Robinson said.

Robinson said there are currently more than 1,000 students enrolled and they are still welcoming more. Any school age child can register and they also work with families of the students.

Robinson said the organization was founded in the month of April, but they are already beginning to celebrate the impact its had over the last decade plus.

For more information about the organization or to register, just head to citykidscare.org.