City investigating conduct of Canfield Police Department employees

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some unnamed Canfield Police Department employees were placed on leave as part of an internal investigation into their conduct.

According to Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun, those unnamed employees were place on paid leave after the allegations. They are allowed to return to work now, however.

The city hasn’t provided more information on the allegations yet, saying more information will be released after the investigation is complete.

