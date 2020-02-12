City cites unsafe conditions; shuts down Brothers of Power club in Youngstown

A sign on the door from the city's code enforcement office says the Brothers of Power Classic Cars on Logan Avenue has an order to vacate the premises

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city has temporarily shut down a north side Youngstown social club, which was the site of a triple homicide last weekend.

A sign on the door from the city’s code enforcement office says the Brothers of Power Classic Cars on Logan Avenue has an order to vacate the premises due to a violation of “general property maintenance.” The sign says the structure is “unsafe.”

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the car club for reports of gunfire. Three people were killed and two were hurt in the shooting.

Police believe Daniel Ortello and Charles Pullen died after exchanging gunfire.

As people were running away, police said Robert Shelton shot Dymond Ortello in the parking lot in front of an officer. He was able to get away, but police arrested him on Tuesday.

The recipient of the order to vacate can appeal the city by requesting a hearing with the Property Maintenance Appeals Board within 15 days.

The owner of Brothers of Power, Robert Taylor, is in federal prison, serving about nine years on drug charges.

There is an apartment over the bar, where a tenant was staying when a news crew arrived Wednesday.