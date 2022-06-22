WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Warren is showing off the new fountain on Courthouse Square.

The fountain has been working since April. Landscaping around it has since been completed.

The original fountain was completely replaced. It was built in 1892 and fell into disrepair.

The Warren Rotary Club pledged a gift a few years ago to help with the project as part of the club’s 100th anniversary.

The club presented the city with a $50,000 check Wednesday.

The total cost of the project came in around $263,000. The new fountain has some added features.

“We have a computerized color board so we can change the lighting of the water depending on the event so it’s very, very versatile. It has more spray jets coming out than normally,” said mayor Doug Franklin.

The pelican statue that once sat in the middle of the fountain has been powder-coated bronze. It now overlooks the fountain.