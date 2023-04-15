CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials with the city of Campbell are asking people to hold off on calling for ambulances unless absolutely necessary.

According to a press release from public safety manager Michael Romeo Jr., city officials learned from its 911 center Saturday morning that the contracted ambulance provider, MedStar, is not currently staffing or providing services to the city.

“We are asking that our citizens only request ambulance transport when it is absolutely necessary,” the release from Romeo said.

The city is looking for an alternate ambulance service provider to cover calls. For the time being, the fire department will respond to medical calls.

First News has reached out to MedStar and is awaiting response.