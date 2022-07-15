YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has announced the city’s plans to provide business outreach and support for the 20 Federal Place tenants who are being vacated due to an upcoming renovation project.

On July 11, the tenants were given a letter stating they had 60 days to leave the building. Many of the tenants are small businesses, and some have been in the building for over a decade.

There was concern about what the tenants would do and how they could keep their businesses open.

Mayor Brown sent out a press release Friday stating the city plans to help the tenants.

“We recognize that the progression in receiving grant funds and remediating 20 Federal Place for its eventual redevelopment has caused a disruption to several tenants who are important contributors to our economy and valued members of the City’s downtown business community. Since receiving the Brownfield Remediation Grant, along with an aggressive June 30, 2023, completion deadline, we are moving forward with our implementation of specialized assistance for the tenants leasing space in the 20 Federal Place Building,” Brown said in a statement.

The release states that Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners has been hired to assist the city with the 20 Federal Place redevelopment. Steadfast has already begun reaching out to tenants and scheduling one-on-one meetings with them to understand their business needs.

“The team has developed a toolkit identifying resource providers to help locate new space and provide additional business support. Steadfast City will be acting as the single point of contact on the City’s behalf to collaboratively work with each business to help retain and successfully transition them to other locations in the City,” the release states.

In a separate effort to help the tenants, ACTION is hosting a Town Hall Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church for the tenants to ask questions, discuss transition plans and seek clarification on the city’s development plan.