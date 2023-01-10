HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.

A group called “Citizens to Remove Niki Frenchko” met Tuesday evening in Howland.

Group members are collecting signatures to have her removed. So far, they’ve collected about 1,000 with a goal of reaching 12,000.

Petition organizers and volunteers said they are not happy with her role in leadership.

“She seems to be very vindictive, somewhat narcissistic — and she doesn’t work well with others. She’s proved that,” said organizer Michael Shrodek.

There is currently no deadline on collecting the signatures. Organizers said they plan to have several signature collection drives at local parks.

First News reached out to Frenchko for comment about the petition: