Cinemark reopening some theaters next week, including Tinseltown

All auditoriums will have reduced seating, and movie times will be staggered throughout the day

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Moviegoers can start returning to some Cinemark theaters next week, including Tinseltown in Boardman.

Cinemark announced on its website that theaters will be opening their doors on August 21, but some changes will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will be thoroughly cleaning concession stands, kitchens, restrooms and other high-touch areas every 30 minutes.

Seats, handrails and booster seats will be sanitized between every showing, and there will be wipe dispensers available for guests in the theater and lobby.

Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the facility.

Each theater will also have an employee assigned to making sure social distancing and safety is maintained during business hours.

All auditoriums will have reduced seating and movie times will be staggered throughout the day to limit crowding in lobbies and restrooms.

Cinemark is encouraging guests to buy their tickets online. Anyone who buys online does not need a printed ticket.

If you do buy tickets at the box office, you will still get a printed ticket but it doesn’t need to be handed to ticket ushers.

Masks are required, but they can be taken off while eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

For more information, visit their website.