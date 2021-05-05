Cinco de Mayo boosts business at Valley restaurants

People were loving the food and drink specials at Gringo's in Youngstown all day long

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was all tacos, tequila and good times at Gringo’s in downtown Youngstown Wednesday night.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, people rushed to get a seat at any of the Mexican restaurants around town.

Gringo’s is pretty new, having opened during the pandemic. On Wednesday, a steady stream of people stopped by since they opened at 11 a.m., which was a good sign.

“It’s been a great day for us, I mean, we’ve been struggling like everybody else. Our weekdays are slower but our Fridays and Saturdays are starting to pick up a little bit, you know? People are getting vaccinated and feeling more comfortable about coming out,” said co-owner Rodney Freel.

Freel said people were loving the food and drink specials all day long.

They also had a band in the evening and a DJ playing until they close.