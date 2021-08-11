Cincinnati mayor visits Youngstown with his plans for Ohio after announcing run for governor

(WKBN) – On Tuesday, Mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley announced he is running for Governor of Ohio. On Wednesday, he was in Youngstown, talking about what he has planned for Ohio.

One day after announcing he’s running as a Democrat, Cranley walked into the WKBN newsroom to discuss why he should be Ohio’s next governor.

“Cincinnati is rising in wages. Our middle class is growing, Our poverty is going down one and a half times than the state of Ohio, so our comeback is working. Mike DeWine’s policies are failing,” he said.

Cranley’s running on a plan that will guarantee 30,000 new jobs a year, with pay of $60,000 a year, in fields such as advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and clean water initiatives.

He plans to pay for it by legalizing recreational marijuana, which he says will generate $350 to $500 million a year in taxes.

“Elections are about choices. This is a clear choice. If you want to keep marijuana a crime, vote for Mike DeWine. If you think it should be legalized, taxed and invested in infrastructure, vote for me,” Cranley said.

On the top of abortion:

“I’m pro choice and I will veto any bill that will undermine the rights of Roe vs. Wade,” he said.

Concerning how Governor Mike DeWine handled COVID-19, Cranley had one criticism.

“I thought he was too harsh on small businesses and restaurants, and I thought there was a way, if they were following safety protocols, that they could have stayed open more,” he said.

If elected, Cranley may be surrounded by Republicans in both houses of the state legislature. He says he can deal with it.

“I have a reputation in Cincinnati of working with Republicans. I have four Republicans on my city council. We routinely pass legislation together,” Cranley said.

Cranley believes he will need to carry both Mahoning and Trumbull counties to win the election. He will be opposed by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in next May’s Democratic primary.