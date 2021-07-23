Cicadas creeping into the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cicadas have made an appearance in the Mahoning Valley.

Residents have been posting pictures online of the insect. But why are they here?

The last two broods were in 2016 and 2019. Video shows some cicadas from the 2019 brood.

According to Eric Barrett, Ohio State University extension educator, Northeast Ohio does not have any of the current brood, but the ones we are seeing now are, in fact, annual cicadas.

“There are two kind of cicadas. One is an annual cicada we see every year,” Barrett said. “A lot of us don’t always see these, but we see their outerskin they shed when they emerge. And you’ll hear them in the trees. They’re called dog-day cicadas.”

These annual “dog-day” cicadas come around every year in mid-July to early August.

The name comes from the dog days of summer because the cicadas emerge usually during a period of hot summer days.

As of right now, none of the detailed research maps show any emergence of the periodic cicadas in Northeast Ohio.