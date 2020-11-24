Churches remind members to cut back on attending church to slow coronavirus spread

District Superintendent for the 700 United Methodist Churches in eastern Ohio says directives that went into effect last spring are still in place

(WKBN) – As the numbers associated with the coronavirus pandemic rise, different denominations are reminding their members one way to slow the spread is to cut back on attending church services in person.

District Superintendent Abby Auman for the 700 United Methodist Churches in eastern Ohio says directives that went into effect last spring are still in place.

“The recommendation that I put out yesterday simply clarifies that we are in that stage where you should pull back as much as possible on a temporary basis,” said Auman.

Auman credits congregations with finding their own ways of balancing safety with the need to gather for worship.

She also adds churches can continue safely operating food pantries and encouraging members to reach out to one another even if only vitually.