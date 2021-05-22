Churches across the Valley ‘March for Jesus’ in Youngstown

More than 45 churches gathered at the Covelli Centre Saturday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, people from all across the Valley came together in the name of Jesus as the March for Jesus walk happened across the county.

They walked for about a mile.

Organizers say it’s about bringing people together from all denominations and backgrounds.

“We’re just really trying to build unity and love amongst people in the Youngstown, Mahoning Valley area. We just want to lift up the name of Jesus,” said organizer Danielle Gutierrez.

Organizers say other churches were represented than just the 45 who officially registered.