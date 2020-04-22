Church officials cancel St. Nicholas festival in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The festival committee at Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers has decided to cancel the COSP Festival at St. Nicholas Church.

The festival was scheduled for June 17.

The committee said that even though the festival is two months away, it would be “impossible for the committees to meet in person with volunteers, vendors, entertainers and suppliers.

This is a trying time for all of us. None of us have every experienced this in our lifetime. Be safe, practice all safety protocols we have been instructed to do. Pray to our Lord to keep us and our families and friends safe and for this pandemic to be over quickly COSP Festival at St. Nicholas Committee

Next year’s festival is planned for June 16, 2021.