Church leaders comment on prayer walks after violent weekend in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News stopped by a Stop the Violence rally. Multiple churches put on a prayer walk and march on Youngstown’s south side.

People took to the streets asking and praying for peace. They left Bethel Church of God on Glenwood Road and walked some blocks nearby.

Despite these almost-weekly prayer walks, violence doesn’t seem to be going down in the city. First News asked community church leaders if they believe the rallies are helping.

“I’m a firm believer in what would it be like if we didn’t. I believe that because of what we have done, it has made a difference. Again, you have to remember it isn’t just Youngstown. It’s the entire nation,” Union Baptist Church pastor Michael Harrison said.

More prayer walks are scheduled throughout August, with the next on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Metro Assembly of God.