Church, court, hotel among Historical Society’s gems

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has selected five local projects for their impact on revitalization in Youngstown.

The recognition is part of the society’s 2019 Preservation Awards. There are four community awards and one commercial award.:

City of Youngstown Municipal Courts, 9 W. Front St., – The renovation of the Youngstown City Hall Annex. The building was constructed in 1933 and used as a post office. Restoration efforts were focused on the upper floors and preserving its classic design, maintaining the full height wainscoting of American walnut, original marble, grills and light fixtures. – Project Designers: Raymond Jaminet of Olsavsky Jaminet Architects, Inc.

Wick Recreation Center, 260 Park Ave. – A two-year comprehensive renovation included repairs and cosmetic improvements to the park with a total restoration of the 1956 landmark building. The project was spearheaded by Youngstown CityScape and the Rotary Club of Youngstown.

650 Clearmont Drive – The 1928 residential property was renovated by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation. Each of the four units on the property was completely renovated, preserving the original wood windows design with the installation of energy-efficient replacement windows. The original masonry was preserved and restored along with the bathroom tile and interior woodwork.

St. Anthony of Padua Church Bell Tower, 1125 Turin Ave. – Through years of harsh weather conditions, the bricks of the bell tower had begun to deteriorate and the structure was declared unsafe. In 2017, a major restoration took place, with the contract awarded to A.O. Construction and Restoration, Inc. and The Verdin Company. The restoration is totally in line with the original 1958 blueprints for the tower.

DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Youngstown – Stambaugh Building, 11 Central Square West – This former office and retail building was built in 1907 by Albert Kahn for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company. After the expansion of 4 additional floors in 1914 and extensive renovations in the 1980s, the building was left mostly vacant and deteriorated by 2012.

DoubleTree renovated the property and opened in May 2018. The renovation was also designed to host multiple businesses. The hotel is complemented by Bistro 1907, a restaurant with a modern feel and a Parisian twist.

The preservation award winners will be recognized at dinner scheduled for June 18 at the Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown.