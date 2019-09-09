Church along 5 Points construction asks drivers using parking lot to be cautious

Some drivers use New Life Church's parking lot to cut through the construction

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Five Points roundabout project started last spring, and construction crews are still working in and around Western Reserve Road. It’s creating many detours and road closures.

New Life Church is right in the middle of all the work, having to cope with all the construction.

“We’ve actually just enjoyed the way that it’s coming together. We were excited. It looks great. We got the layout for it. So there is really no complaints from us,” said Pastor Lincoln Williams.

Pastor Williams said the Ohio Department of Transporation has been keeping them up to date on the project.

Some drivers are taking short cuts through the construction though, often using the church’s parking lot as a cut through.

Church leaders ask for people to be careful and watch out for pedestrians.

“The one thing that we’d love is if people can cut through our parking lot, that they just be a little slower in case we have some traffic going through,” Pastor Williams said.

Pastor Williams said the church is all about making sure everyone is safe, especially with early church services. There are a lot of children who attend, so safety is key.

“We know everybody is trying to come through and cut through and be convenient to them, so that is why we have the lot open. So just a little bit more safety and we’ll be good,” he said.

The manager of Sami Quick Stop said the gas station hasn’t had any problems with drivers cutting through, so they’re allowing cars to do so.

Pastor Williams said if you are going to pass by the church, take a visit.

“We enjoy everyone cutting through, we just want them to stay sometime and see us on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.,” he said.

Phase two of the project is set to be completed in November if all goes according to plan.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the detour routes were set up through ODOT.

The project will cost a little over $1.5 million but will be federally funded.