BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – People who recycled their Christmas tree with the Mahoning County Green Team, can take pride in helping the program cross a major milestone.

ODNR has now placed 25,000 trees in area lakes since the program started in 2007. Right now, Berlin Lake is about 8-feet low and the trees are placed on the ground, with cinder blocks and recycled parking bumpers tied to them. The trees will sink when the water comes up in the spring.

Roughly 2,000 trees get recycled each year in the water to enhance habitats for fish.

“We place the tree in the lake. Algae comes and grows on the tree. Bugs come to eat the algae and bigger fish come to eat the bugs, and it works its way up the food chain,” said Dan Wright, ODNR fish management technician.

The program tries to concentrate on areas that will benefit panfish, such as black and white crappies, and bluegills.

The fish will spawn near the trees, using it as cover. You can still drop off a Christmas tree at some Mahoning County recycling centers until January 31st.