Christmas tree pickup in Warren comes with thank you from company

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company in Warren is picking up Christmas trees for free. We reported the service earlier this week.

We checked back in with Express Junk Removal to see how it is going. They’ve picked up over 300 trees and plan to recycle them.

Owner Nicholas Stanko came up with the idea after driving by trees that would sit on the curb for days. He knew that the trees would be better off recycled.

“We saw a need, and we figured why not give back to the community, especially in this time of need and basically give back to them for showing support over the past nine years,” Stanko said.

Recycled Christmas trees are disposed of in lakes, which help feed the minnows can create a habitat.

