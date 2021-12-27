YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Team crews were emptying recycling dumpsters Monday. People are already cleaning up after Christmas and many choose to do so with an eye on the environment.

The big three post-Christmas items are cards, wrapping and boxes. All three are recyclable if done correctly.

“Corrugated cardboard can be recycled at our drop-off sites, not at the curb,” said Kim Lewis, a spokesperson for the Mahoning County Green Team.

Cardboard is not accepted at the curb because it’s a space issue, not a recycling issue. The boxes can be put in one of the 27 drop-off locations throughout Mahoning County and you should flatten them to take up less space.

There’s a difference between a recycler and a “wishcycler.”

“They wish everything could be recycled and so they put it in a bin. And I know they have good intentions, but it does make the whole process inefficient and costly,” Lewis said.

Anything you put in a garbage bag will not be emptied but just thrown away. It takes too much time to empty and it clogs the system.

“During the holiday season, we generate 25% more waste than any other time of the year. It’s very important that we manage it wisely and efficiently,” Lewis said.

The Green Team appreciates people wanting to recycle properly, and will answer any question you have.

It’s also recycling Christmas trees at 15 select drop-off locations.

“We submerge the trees in area lakes for wildlife habitat, fish structures. Works out very well,” Lewis said.

If you have gift cards which are empty, you can mail or drop them off at the Green Team location in Oak Hill.

They turn them into guitar picks to hand out. You won’t get your gift cards back, but it’s a neat way they teach others about recycling.

For a list of the 27 drop-off locations, call the Green Team at 330-740-2060 or check the Green Team out online.

Christmas Tree recycling is available Dec. 26, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: