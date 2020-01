Police are looking for the owner of some Christmas presents that were found at a Mercer County gas station

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for the owner of some Christmas presents that were found at a Mercer County gas station.

Officers were called about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday to the Sunoco Gas Station on Franklin Road.

A laundry basket containing several opened Christmas presents and discarded wrapping was found in the basket.

Anyone with information about the presents is asked to call police at (724) 662-6162.