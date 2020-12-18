Christmas light display at Warren home grows bigger every year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Holiday lights are especially popular this year. With social distancing going on, there are not as many holiday festivities happening.

Kevin Jackson lives on Woodrow Avenue in Warren. He’s been putting up lights for at least the last 20 years. Every year is bigger and bigger.

This year, he’s starting to run out of lawn to put out more figurines.

“My dad had a lot of lights. I got that from him. I add to it every year, and this year I think I went a little overboard,” Jackson said. “The neighborhood really seems to like it. The neighborhood kids really like it. I can hear them laughing and carrying on when they drive by with the windows down. Seems like this year we needed something like this.”

More headlines from WKBN.com: