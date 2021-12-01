Christmas has arrived at Niles museum

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas has arrived at the McKinley Birthplace Memorial Museum in Niles.

Inside the museum, more than 30 decorated Christmas trees are on display. It’s all part of their month-long festival of trees that kicks off this Sunday.

The museum will be open on December 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Santa making a special appearance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be musical performances and cookies. All are welcome to attend the free event.

“To watch people walk in the front door and just their faces light up. Even grown-ups, not just children. You that child-like joy hit a grown-up’s face when they walk in the doors. It’s very exciting,” said Ami LeMaster, director of the McKinley Birthplace Memorial Museum.

If you can’t make it to the festival of trees Sunday, they’ll be on display throughout the month of December.

The museum will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be extended hours on Dec. 17 with a special visit from the Grinch from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.