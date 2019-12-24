Christmas Eve fish worth the wait for those in line at Lariccia’s

Those at Lariccia's say Christmas Eve is one of their busiest days of the year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a tradition dating back more than 100 years — picking up fish at Lariccia’s Italian Market on Christmas Eve.

The market in Boardman opened at 9 a.m., and people started lining up at 5 a.m.

“Gotta come here. It’s a tradition. It’s become a tradition. We stand in line, wait for the fish,” said Barb Schornack.

“The other option is to stink up the house, and it is the best, so we’re here, and it’s nice to see all the people here. Many are the same year after year. They’re Christmas friends,” said Ron Pless.

Those at Lariccia’s say Christmas Eve is one of their busiest days of the year.