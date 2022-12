NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Free Christmas dinners will be given away to those in need during a drive-thru event on Friday, Dec. 16.

The food baskets will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon at VFW 2799, located at 3161 E. South Range Rd. in New Springfield.

Items in the basket include ham, potatoes, vegetables, butter, bread and milk.

All items will be loaded into the vehicle.