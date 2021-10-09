Christmas comes early at Columbiana craft show

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marked the first day of the 27th annual old-fashioned Christmas in the Woods.

The event is at Shaker Woods in Columbiana. Over 200 vendors participate and demonstrate their crafts and handmade holiday items.

There are also three stages with live entertainment and two different eating areas.

Organizers said the event is truly an experience.

“It’s in a wooded area, the booths are permanent. Everything’s decorated, everybody’s dressed up. We have families that have been coming for 20 years,” said show promoter Linda McGaffic.

Christmas in the Woods is a two-weekend event. The last day will be Sunday, Oct. 17. It’s open until 5 p.m. each day.