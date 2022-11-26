YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill.

Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill.

The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday spirit.

The community donated mittens, scarves, hats and gloves to hang on the Giving Tree. All the items will be donated to a local charity.

“It is all about community and its gathering time, people are home with their families to celebrate the holiday then to continue that celebration through the whole weekend,” said Lynn Zocolo with Mill Creek MetroParks.

Santa also made a visit from the North Pole.