YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Choffin Career and Technical Center is adding a new vehicle to its training program fleet for public safety students.

The Youngstown school announced via Facebook on Saturday that it recently bought a firetruck from the Lower Southampton Fire Department out of Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

Students in the Public Safety Academy will be able to use the vehicle for learning essential skills, which will help them prepare for the Ohio state firefighter certification.

The truck itself — Engine 6 — was with the Lower Southampton department for 31 years.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue providing quality education and hands-on training to our students,” the school said in its post. “We can’t wait to see the incredible work they will accomplish with this new truck.”

The school also thanks the program instructors, who worked to acquire the firetruck.