YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center are getting an introduction into the business world with a newer program.

“This program is set up to give students an opportunity to really intrinsically look at who they are, what their interests are and see if we can turn that into a business concept or at least an entrepreneurship concept,” said Mike Saville, director of Choffin Career and Technical Center.

The business and entrepreneurship program was started before the pandemic, but had to take a back-seat due to Covid. But, now, it’s up and running.

Students are able to learn how to take their passions and interests and turn it into a business, while also working with other fields in the school.

“You have culinary kids making food that are sold by our business kids… If it’s welding, they can do projects for fundraisers, sell it out of our business program,” Saville said.

One of the resources the students learn from in the program is the Beyond Expectations Barber College, which was set up at the school Thursday.

“Me getting a head start like this, only at 17, me being at barber college, I’m on pace to have my license by 18, so this is definitely something I see myself doing 10 years from now.” said Isiah Johnson, a senior at the school.

Johnson says the program is a blessing and he’s very thankful for it.