YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Choffin Career and Technical Center is expanding.

Tuesday, the facility introduced its new YOUMed Academy for Youngstown high schoolers. It’s made up of five programs, all to introduce them to a career in the medical field.

The goal is to prepare students for entry-level jobs or continued education. It’s also to make them aware of the different options in health care.

“You know, you ask a kid now to name you even three positions in health care, and you’re lucky if you get a doctor and a nurse, so we want our students to know what’s out there, to know about the openings, because we know there are many, many openings, especially in light of COVID and what that’s done to the medical workforce,” said instructor Marci Higgins.

YouMed currently has about 60 students enrolled.