BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Chocolate lovers can go to a Chocolate Fest at the Embassy Banquet Centre in Boardman on Thursday.

The Piggyback Foundation is raising money to help give kids a sense of normalcy in families facing serious illness. The event is on Youngstown-Poland Road.

Guests will be treated to their own personal chocolate treat paradise that includes Oreo, chocolate peanut butter, mint chocolate, and chocolate dipped sweets. Pasta will be served for dinner and there will also be a 50/50 and basket raffles.

It starts at 6 p.m. Click here to find more ticket information.