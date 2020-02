A chimney fire in Ashtabula County Wednesday caused a lot of damage to a house

HARTSGROVE TWP., Ohio (WKBN)

Crews were called to a home on Ireland Road where they found smoke and flames coming from the chimney.

The side of the house and the chimney were burned out.

No injuries were reported.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand is urging homeowners to have their chimneys cleaned and inspected before use this winter.