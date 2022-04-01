YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After weeks of waiting, lawyers for the city of Youngstown are going over the records and other paperwork from the long-delayed “Chill Can” project.

Earlier this year, the city filed suit against developer Mitchell Joseph demanding information on what’s taken so long for the plant to be built and opened.

A Mahoning County Magistrate ultimately gave Joseph and his attorneys until Thursday to turn over the documents.

We’re told that did happen, but lawyers for the city will now need to go through everything to see just what’s there.