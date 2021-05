But, Youngstown has invested more than $2 million for infrastructure at the site

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorneys for the city of Youngstown and the developer of the vacant land for the Chill Can project talked on Wednesday.

Developer Mitchell Joseph is offering $250,000 to get out of his agreements.

Youngstown has invested more than $2 million for infrastructure and other needs at the east side site. City lawyers want Joseph to repay all of that money.

No future negotiations are planned.

Youngstown will file a formal complaint in the next couple of weeks.