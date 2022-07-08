YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Both sides in the on-going legal dispute over development of the “Chill Can” plant in Youngstown have a date in court next month.

The half-finished facility still sits empty on the city’s east side nearly five years after work started.

In a new court filing this week, lawyers for the city called excuses made by developer Mitchell Joseph for not having the plant operating by now ‘offensive’ and ‘outrageous.’

Joseph and his attorneys have blamed the Covid pandemic for the delays.

However the city’s lawyers argue the project should have been up and running long before anyone had ever heard the word Covid.

A hearing in court is set for August 4th.

