Chill Can CEO announces deal with Anheuser-Busch

Mitchell Joseph said construction is moving along and they hope to be making cans by the fourth quarter of this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chill Can, which plans to produce in Youngstown, has reached a deal with the largest beverage company in the world — Anheuser-Busch InBev.

There are now two buildings on Chill Can property on Youngstown’s lower east side. They’re sitting on land that is pretty much overrun by weeds as of now.

However, Mitchell Joseph — the CEO of the Joseph Company, which is building the Chill Cans and the Youngstown plant — said his company now has an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev. The deal includes making Chill Cans for Anheuser-Busch at the Youngstown plant.

Anheuser-Busch also wants to make five-liter kegs. Heineken has similar types of kegs already on the market.

Those five-liter kegs will also be built in Youngstown and at least, for the time being, they will not be equipped with the Chill Can technology.

Joseph said a lot of the work that is taking place right now is going on inside the building. They’re working on the floors, drywall and offices in Building 1. Next month, they’ll start on locker rooms and sidewalks.

He said, eventually, in the next couple of weeks, ground will be broken for a third plant. Joseph expects construction for Building 3 to start by the end of August.

The entire property will be landscaped and cleaned up.

Joseph hopes to be making cans in Youngstown sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

He said Chill Can is still very much a viable operation and even though it looks like there is not much happening now, he said a lot is going on.

“We are 100% moving forward. We’re looking good.”