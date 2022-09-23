BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A product shortage is impacting a local restaurant. Weather conditions in California have affected the quality of chili peppers used to make Siracha.

This impacted Sweet Melissa’s access to Thai chili paste. There was low inventory in early August and now they’ve run out. Without the ingredient, they can’t make the Thai Chicken salad and the LunchBox salad.

Owner Melissa Poland wants the salads to carry their honest flavors which is why she won’t use a substitute.

“In order for me to make sure that that is a product that is not going to be touched and it’s going to be the same when it comes back, I am just going to hold off selling it for now,” Poland said.

Poland said the past should be available by November and that she has other spicy salads on the menu.

According to the Associated Press, hot temperatures and a historic drought across the U.S. West have been taking a heavy toll on California’s agriculture.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.