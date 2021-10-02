Chili cook-off helps fund new percussion instruments for Poland students

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, there was a chili cook-off fundraiser at Poland Seminary High School.

There were 17 chilies and first, second and third place winners took home a prize.

The fundraiser also included a bake sale and live music.

The event was put together to benefit Poland’s middle and high school percussion bands.

“When I took the job a few years ago, one of the first things I did was go through the whole section, the whole percussion section and what instruments did we have, which ones were in OK shape, which ones were in bad shape. We didn’t even have some instruments,” said percussion director Matthew Hayes.

All proceeds from the event will go toward new percussion instruments.